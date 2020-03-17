KITCHENER --

Certain grocery stores are introducing new policies to help make sure that vulnerable individuals have a chance to get their shopping done and avoid crowds amid COVID-19 panic-buying.

Starting on Wednesday, Zehrs Cambridge Centre located at 400 Conestoga Blvd. will be holding a seniors-only shopping hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

This time will allow seniors to shop while the store is stock and freshly sanitized in a less crowded environment.

According to Zehrs, regular store hours will resume after 8 a.m. for all customers to begin shopping.

Shoppers Drug Mart is also introducing some new efforts to help seniors and those living with disabilities to get their shopping done at stores across the country.

"Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities," the grocery store chain said in a statement posted to social media.

The company said it will extend its 20 percent Seniors Day discount on all regular priced items for the first hour of each day, every day.