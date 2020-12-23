KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority says it will have limited access at some of its conservation areas this year, but with restrictions in place to keep staff and communities safe from COVID-19.

In a news release, the authority says Belwood Lake, Guelph Lake, Laurel Creek, Pinehurst Lake, Rockwood and Shade's Mills conservation areas will be open for "limited winter activities" from dawn until dusk, when conditions permit.

There will be limited parking at each site, the authority says, and if capacity is reached then access will be restricted.

All of the GRCA's parks will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 except for Guelph Lake. Visitors are asked to pay by cash in payment boxes at each gatehouse.

The authority is not offering equipment rental for things like cross-country skiing or snowshoeing this winter.

You can check for park updates on the GRCA's website.