CAMBRIDGE -- Certain parks run by the Grand River Conservation Authority are open again to the public, after an issue with people not following the rules forced them to close off the areas earlier this month.

Visitors were able to enjoy the beaches on Saturday at such parks like Shade’s Mill Conservation Area in Cambridge as a long as they maintained physical distance.

New measures in place include limited numbers of visitors, increased patrols, and emptying garbage cans as often as they can.

The GRCA is also encouraging people to visit during less busy times and bring garbage home with them if the cans are full.

The GRCA says they did not receive any problematic reports on Saturday, unlike earlier in the month when they were forced to temporarily close down certain cites.

“It’s been great,” said Michelle Frankin, who was at the Shade’s Mill beach with her family. “I was a little worried about coming to the beach today with it being the weekend, I thought it would be a little too busy, but there’s not very many people here so it’s wonderful.”

The Elora Quarry is one of the GRCA sites still not open to the public.

The conservation authority says they hope to make a decision on overnight camping by the end of the month.