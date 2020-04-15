KITCHENER -- A state of emergency in Cambridge means business is not as usual in the city.

Residents of the city's Ward 7 will have to wait a little longer to find out who will fill the vacant seat left by Frank Monteiro, who passed away in October.

An advance poll was held in early March, ahead of an official vote scheduled for March 23.

That vote was pushed back as the city took measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, that means that residents don't have a councillor serving their ward, but Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry says that they aren't without options.

"All of the residents of the city can go to any city councillor and the mayor in order to have their concerns addressed," she says.

"That's what we've been doing since that seat has been vacated, it's what we do when a city councillor is away either on a healthcare leave or on a vacation and are not able to respond."

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry says that, when the chief electoral officer declares the state of emergency over, council will receive a report and choose a new voting day.

Ballots that were cast in the advance poll will be saved and counted when the by-election does finally take place.

With reporting from Rosie Del Campo