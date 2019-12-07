KITCHENER -- If you've been Christmas shopping at the mall or online, you know it involves a lot of waiting.

But another option that's been gaining a lot of traction is Facebook Marketplace.

Unlike some traditional buy and sell sites, it's helping to connect side gig entrepreneurs with their neighbours.

Manjot Sindhu has been selling some of her crafty creations on Marketplace.

"I don't have to pay rent or anything. I just do it from home and I'm saving on that," says Sindhu.

Plus, buyers and sellers can choose not only cities, but specific neighbourhoods, including a radius as small as just two kilometres.

"Most people don't want to pay shipping fees," seller Katheryn Haskell adds.

This also creates an opportunity not just to meet your neighbours, but also to find out what their unique skills and hobbies are.

But while the digital marketplace is bringing the definition of shopping local to a whole new level, police are reminding the public to only meet up with buyers and sellers in a public place.

This safety prompt from officials is not uncommon in Waterloo Region.

A string of buy-and-cell robberies have happened in the area throughout the last year, reiterating the potential dangers of these exchanges.