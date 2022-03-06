Soccer player fights in Ukraine, gas prices, smallest cinema: Top stories of the week
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
A Guelph, Ont., soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia. Svyatik Artemenko was a goaltender with Guelph United and recently signed with a Western Ukrainian soccer club. He left his home in Guelph just a few days ago and is now in Odessa, Ukraine, training and getting ready to be deployed on the front lines.
“Obviously, there’s that inner feeling that you know you might die and that this is not a normal thing to do,” he said. “But, you have to work with the situation that you have. My pride for my country is miles ahead of fear.”
Artemenko said he wanted to stand up for his people, adding Odessa is expected to be the next target city for the Russian invasion. He said he’s heard air raid sirens going off in the area.
“It could be within a couple of hours or days,” he said, referring to when the fight will come to Odessa. “We don’t know exactly when, but we’re on our highest alert right now.”
Gas prices soar in Waterloo Region and across Ontario
Record-breaking gas prices in Waterloo Region and Ontario took yet another major increase this weekend. Prices were expected to jump at least another eleven cents on Sunday to $1.84 per litre.
If prices reach $1.84 per litre on Sunday, the cost of gas in Ontario will have jumped 24 cents per litre within one week.
Meanwhile, car dealers in Waterloo Region say there is now a huge demand for electric vehicles due to the rising gas prices.
“I drove by the pump today and it was almost $1.76 [per litre]," said Chris Goldswortchy, general manager at Kia Waterloo. "My phone's been ringing a couple times today from friends asking what [electric] cars I have available."
Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust
A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets. The drugs, hidden inside the cargo of a marine container, were seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in early January.
In a media release the RCMP said the "major" bust represents the largest amount of cocaine seized from a marine shipping container in Atlantic Canada in three decades. RCMP say the smuggling investigation began in the fall of 2021 when the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) received information about shipments from Central America.
“For the CBSA, probably the most significant seize of cocaine in our history,” David Glos with the CBSA said.
1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized in Saint John, N.B. (Submitted/RCMP)
'We are the world's smallest': 13-seat Stratford, Ont. cinema recognized for world record
A tiny cinema in Stratford, Ont. has been recognized by Guinness World Records. The Little Prince Cinema on Wellington Street is the smallest purpose-built cinema in the world.
“There was a point when we were worried we would even make it this far, be open even throughout COVID, let alone receive this recognition. So it’s huge. It feels like a reward just for surviving,” said owner Leigh Cooney.
Cooney said he and his business partner applied to Guinness in 2020, but only found out they were given the official title this year. The Little Prince is about 16 square metres and has 13 seats.
Seating to watch the screen at Little Prince Cinema (Heather Senoran / CTV Kitchener)
New airline touches down at Waterloo Region's airport
A new airline has officially arrived at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
The first plane for Canada Jetlines, an Airbus 320, touched down this weekend in Breslau. The carrier said it was flown from Shannon, Ireland after the plane was repainted and the interior refurbished.
"This is an important milestone for our airline as we continue on the path to obtain our Air Operator Certificate from Transport Canada," said Eddy Doyle, the CEO for Canada Jetlines, in a media release. "We are looking forward to operating our first revenue flights and welcoming our first guests following the receipt of regulatory approvals.”
Canada Jetlines plane lands at Region of Waterloo International Airport. (Video still courtesy of Canada Jetlines Media)
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
Police remind drivers to be alert and watch for deer
Norfolk County OPP is reminding drivers not to “veer for deer” and be aware of their surroundings after police investigated collisions involving the animal.
Going stir crazy working from home? Ford City has a solution
A new business has opened on Drouillard Road in Windsor, catering to people who want to have their own office without the overhead.
Emergency crews respond to Tecumseh house fire
Tecumseh firefighters, OPP and EMS were on the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon.
'I hope they help us out' Windsor business owner pleased with Ottawa investment
The Ford government announced Friday they will be offering grants to businesses impacted by the occupation in the nation’s capital.
Wind warning in effect for most of the region
A wind warning is in effect for parts of Simcoe County with the potential for wind gusts of up to 100 km/h throughout Sunday.
Gas prices in Barrie expected to soar
Gas stations were a bit busier in Simcoe County on Saturday as the price of fuel dropped, but only temporarily.
Adoptathon weekend underway to bring home a feline friend
There was a lineup outside the PetSmart in Barrie on Saturday morning for those looking to bring home a feline friend.
Sudbury and the Sault declare 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury and the city of Sault Ste. Marie have declared a Significant Weather Event due to freezing rain.
'The Batman' gives movie theatres new hope with big launch
Starring Robert Pattinson, "The Batman" managed to give a little glimmer of hope to box offices across North America by grossing US$128.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa reported Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Sunday and a drop in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
Ottawa weather: Double-digit high with a chance of showers
A double-digit high is in the forecast for Ottawa today.
Fundraiser for Ukraine reaches capacity within hours
Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall quickly filled up and reached capacity within hours after a humanitarian fundraising relief fund kicked off on Saturday.
High winds prompt road closures in downtown Toronto, Burlington Skyway
High winds prompted police to close at least two stretches of roadway in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Most new Landlord and Tenant Board adjudicators in Ontario are part time: review
A surge in adjudicators at the Ontario tribunal that settles disputes among renters and property owners is mostly part-time positions, with some splitting their time among as many as six different tribunals, and listing other positions as their full time jobs, documents show.
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
Montreal trauma physicians create instructional videos for Ukranian healthcare workers
With Ukraine’s healthcare network pushed to the brink, a group of McGill doctors have recorded how-to videos for a number of emergency medical procedures.
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
Some maritimers feeling pressure as prices at the pumps rise
Following a .10 cent hike yesterday, the Nova Scotia utility and review board invoked the interrupter clause and pumped up prices by another 8.7 cents at midnight last night.
'We're very concerned': Multiple rallies scheduled in Manitoba to show support for Ukraine
Manitobans will once again be joining together this weekend to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., injures 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours on Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
Rally planned in downtown Calgary to show support for Ukraine
Residents, along with many members of Calgary's Ukrainian community, will be holding an event at city hall on Sunday afternoon.
Gaudreau scores 37 seconds into OT, Flames beat Avs 4-3
Johnny Gaudreau scored 37 seconds into overtime, Elias Lindholm had two goals and the red-hot Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the Western Conference’s top teams.
B.C. introducing Indigenous coursework requirement for secondary students
B.C. high school students will soon be required to complete Indigenous-focused coursework in order to graduate.
Hundreds gather in Vancouver to support Ukraine, as Russian soldiers accused of murdering innocent civilians and children
As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, hundreds of people gathered in the Vancouver Art Gallery's north plaza on Saturday for the second weekend in a row, calling for Canada and the world to support Ukrainians.
Vancouver baseball legend celebrates 100th birthday
The Lower Mainland baseball community came together in Burnaby Saturday to honour one of British Columbia's all-time great sporting legends.