Soapbox derby in Cambridge rolls on

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Newly elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers his acceptance speech on stage after winning the leadership, Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

  • World Suicide Prevention Day marked in Sudbury

    Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and a group of community members, survivors of suicide loss, front line professionals and educators known as The Suicide Safer Network in Sudbury came together to raise awareness in hopes of destigmatizing suicide. From painting rocks with messages of hope, to hearing from a series of speakers with lived experience, the theme for this year's World Suicide Prevention Day event was Hope through action.

