Soapbox derby in Cambridge rolls on

A longstanding tradition returned to Calvary Church in Cambridge as the 17th annual Soapbox Derby rolled into town.

The church was able to host the annual free event for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Sept. 10, after pandemic restrictions put the brakes on the yearly tradition.

Approximately 260 kids between the ages of five and 10 were registered for the event.

“It’s a free event at a time when people know that money is stretched - we’re going to go and enjoy myself and it’s a safe environment for kids,” ministry support and encore pastor Corinne Storms said.

For some people, the event has become a family affair.

“This year we actually have a mom with her son. She was one of the original kids that built a derby car. So she is here now with her five-year-old, so it’s a generation again,” Storms said.

Derby cars are provided by the church allowing people of all abilities to get in on the fun.