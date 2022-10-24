Soaking up the last of patio season in southwestern Ontario

Some restaurants are seeing an unexpected boost to their business thanks to the sunny and warmer October weather.

Chris Stanley was one of the people soaking up the last of patio season Monday at Ethel’s Lounge in Uptown Waterloo.

“The beer is perfect, ice cold,” he told CTV News. “I can’t complain.”

Stanley, wearing his sunglasses, said there was no chance he’d miss out on such a beautiful day.

“It was snowing a week ago. It was terrible. So with weather like this to wrap up the month, it’s something you have to take advantage of.”

Shannon Sluser, a manager at Ethel’s Lounge, said the restaurant usually closes their patio around Thanksgiving weekend. But when they looked ahead at the weather forecast they decided it would be best to hold off a little longer.

“We had a really busy lunch, [but] we’ve slowed down now,” she explained Monday afternoon. “I’m anticipating we’re going to be busy tonight. We already got a lot of phone calls whether our patio is open or not.”

Slusher said she called in extra staff to prepare for the anticipated dinner crowd.

But the rush is welcome.

“A lot of people tend to stay home now. Maybe they’re going to lunch once a week, they’re going out once a month now. So anything helps for our restaurant business.”

“I’m feeling great,” said another patron, Marina Bauline. “It’s nice and sunny, I’m nice and warm. I shouldn’t even have worn a sweater because it’s just so warm.”

At Kentucky Bourbon & Barbecue, across the street from Ethel’s Lounge, it was also busy over the last three days.

“We did shrink our patio because we expected colder than normal weather,” said server Alan Becirevic. “With this weather, our patio is getting full. Even today it’s been busier than normal. Who would’ve thought at the end of October people would be like: ‘Could we sit outside?’”

Patrons at Kentucky Bourbon & Barbecue couldn’t believe it was nice enough to sit out on the patio like it was summer.

“It’s almost Halloween and we’re going to sit on a patio this afternoon. This is insane. I love it!” said Dan McLean.

“I’m smiling,” said Dan Green. “It’s a happy day to sit outside with a pal and share some good food and good times.”

Kentucky Bourbon & Barbecue is planning to tear down their patio after this weekend, while Ethel’s Lounge said they’ll keep their tent up until after we get snow.