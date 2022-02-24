Snowy morning in southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says snow could cause problems on the Friday morning commute.
A travel advisory was issued Thursday and continues Friday for most of southwestern Ontario, stretching from Windsor to Ottawa.
The agency says the snowfall could be heavy at times, with a total accumulation of five centimetres.
Environment Canada warns that blowing snow could also impact visibility on the roads, and drivers should prepare for hazardous driving conditions.
According to provincial police, there were 25 crashes Friday morning in the Greater Toronto Area.
Environment Canada says the snow is expected to end by the early afternoon.
Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo issued snow events and parking bans starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Cars left parked on the road could be ticketed and/or towed. The snow event will continue for 24 hours, or until cancelled.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Live updates: Moscow to weigh non-aligned status for Ukraine
The Kremlin says it will analyze the Ukrainian president's offer to discuss a non-aligned status for his country, as a Russian military invasion pushes closer to Kyiv.
'I don't want to die': Ukrainians fear as Russian invasion closes in
As shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital struck residential buildings, many Ukrainian civilians have been horrified to find their lives at risk.
Soldiers' defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island
A Ukrainian soldier on a tiny island in the Black Sea didn't hold back when threatened with bombing by a Russian warship as Moscow continued its assault on Ukrainian territory.
'Her blood… his hands': Powerful newspaper front pages day after Russia invades Ukraine
Powerful images and condemning headlines splashed across newspaper front pages the morning after the first full day of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West
Vladimir Putin openly brandished Russia's nuclear arsenal, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop Russia's takeover of Ukraine.
Amber Alert in Ontario cancelled, missing child found safe
Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario say an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old girl has ended after the child was 'located safely.'
Will Canadian troops be sent to Ukraine to engage in combat?
A key component of Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the commitment of more military troops in neighbouring NATO countries, but the government has maintained these personnel would be deployed for deterrence and training purposes only.
What is SWIFT and why some are calling for Russia to be banned from it?
World leaders are calling for Russia to be banned from an international payment and messaging system that handles trillions of dollars worth of transactions. CTVNews.ca examines the so-called ‘nuclear option’ in sanctions at the centre of the Ukraine crisis.
