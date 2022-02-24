Snowy morning in southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada says snow could cause problems on the Friday morning commute.

A travel advisory was issued Thursday and continues Friday for most of southwestern Ontario, stretching from Windsor to Ottawa.

The agency says the snowfall could be heavy at times, with a total accumulation of five centimetres.

Environment Canada warns that blowing snow could also impact visibility on the roads, and drivers should prepare for hazardous driving conditions.

According to provincial police, there were 25 crashes Friday morning in the Greater Toronto Area.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to end by the early afternoon.

Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo issued snow events and parking bans starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Cars left parked on the road could be ticketed and/or towed. The snow event will continue for 24 hours, or until cancelled.