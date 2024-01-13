Snowy day across much of southern Ontario

A winter weather travel advisory remains in place for much of southwestern Ontario after the first big snow storm of the season.

Environment Canada says drivers could experience reduced visibility due to heavy, blowing snow as well as slippery roads.

Sidewalks could also be icy.

The agency says conditions should improve by the afternoon.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows a 40 per cent chance of flurries Saturday, with between two to four centimetres of the white stuff expected. Wind gusts could reach 80 km/h and the temperature is expected to fall to minus 5 degrees Celsius Saturday afternoon, but with the wind chill, it could feel more like minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge all declared snow events on Friday. No on-street parking is permitted until 12 a.m. Sunday so plows can clear the snow. Any vehicles parked on the roads could be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

A snow squall watch is also in place for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

Environment Canada said these communities could get between 20 and 40 centimetres of snowfall by Monday evening, with three to five centimetres falling per hour at the peak, as strong westerly winds bring much cooler air to the region.

The agency also issued a wind warning for Caledonia, Haldimand, Delhi and Norfolk. They said gusts could reach between 90 and 110 km/h and could result in damage to hydro lines, fallen tree branches and dangerous driving conditions. Those winds are expected to end later Saturday night.