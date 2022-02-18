Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo

Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that accidentally backed into a natural gas meter and completely destroyed it.

According to a platoon chief with Waterloo Fire Rescue, a total of 17 firefighters responded to the incident around 1:45 a.m. at an industrial plaza on Dozert Court.

But they reportedly couldn't start extinguishing the fire until the line was fully turned off an hour after they arrived.

There was no one in the building at the time of the gas line being hit and no injuries were reported.

A Grand River Transit bus was provided to keep firefighters warm at the scene.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The platoon chief added it will be a few days before a new gas meter can be installed into the building.