Snowmobilers call the recent warm weather 'terrible' for local trails

Another week of rain and above freezing temperatures has left local trails less than ideal for snowmobiling.

“It’s terrible. Even all the lakes were slushy and wet, it was freezing rain,” said Kevin Groh, a local snowmobiler. “It’s not good.”

The snow and ice has melted down to slush.

The Lake Conestoga Snowmobile Club’s president, Peter Beutler, said it’s been a rough year.

The group is one of 26 volunteer groups that maintain more than 2,900 kilometres of trails from Grey Bruce to Wellington County.

“Brushing the trails, making sure there are no branches, fallen trees we remove them. Without volunteers, without the landowners, we wouldn’t have a trail system across Ontario,” said Beutler.

The trails have only been open for six days so far in 2023. Beutler said in previous years they would have been open for several weeks by this point in February.

As of Thursday, every Ontario federation of snowmobile club trail from Tobermory to Port Stanley is closed to the public due to inclement weather.

This has left some permit-purchasing snowmobilers without a place to ride.

“The ground is still warm. The swamps don’t freeze quite as well. So when we get the types of weather that we’re experiencing this week, it takes a toll on our snowmobile trails,” said Karen Buratynski with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, District 9.

A massive hit to a winter activity that the federation said can bring the province up to $3.3 billion in economic activity per year.

Aberfoyle Powersports in Puslinch said they’re feeling the loss firsthand.

“We’re a really weather dependent business. Parts and new units have definitely come down probably 30 per cent,” said Darryl Leachman, the general manager at the store.

Snowmobilers can purchase next year’s trail permits as early as October. But to salvage what’s left of this season, many snowmobilers are hoping for a cold March.