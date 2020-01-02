TORONTO -- A group representing Canadians who spend part of the year in sunnier climes says it's filed a legal challenge against Ontario's decision to scrap out-of-country health insurance.

The Canadian Snowbird Association says eliminating the insurance goes against one of the five pillars of the Canada Health Act: portability.

The program covered out-of-country inpatient services up to $400 per day for a higher level of care, and up to $50 per day for emergency outpatient and doctor services.

In May, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that the government would cut the program on Dec. 31, saying it was very costly and did not provide value to taxpayers.

The announcement followed a six-day public consultation.

A spokeswoman for Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.