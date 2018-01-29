

Depending where in southern Ontario you live, there could be more than 15 cm of snow accumulation by the time you wake up on Tuesday.

Waterloo Region isn’t expected to see that much. Snow started falling in the region Monday morning, continued lightly through the afternoon, and was expected to keep falling through the night before tapering off early Tuesday morning. In total, close to 10 cm of accumulation was expected.

Roughly the same amount of snow was expected in Huron-Perth and Wellington County.

A snow event was declared in Cambridge, meaning that vehicles left parked on city streets between 11 p.m. Monday and 11 p.m. Tuesday could be ticketed or towed.

Environment Canada said more snow was likely in areas south of Waterloo Region, including Oxford-Brant. That area was under a snowfall warning, with total snowfall expected to reach 15 cm.

In Haldimand County, Environment Canada said, accumulation could reach 20 cm.

Snowfall was expected to taper off west-to-east starting late Monday night.