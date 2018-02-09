

CTV Kitchener





Just when you thought we had enough, more snow is on the way.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for areas including Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

“At this point, it appears that total snowfall amounts will be fairly modest in the 4 to 8 cm range, with perhaps 10 cm possible in one or two localities by this evening,” the agency said on is website.

Environment Canada said the snowfall may affect the morning commute but “it is expected to more significantly impact the afternoon commute.”

The agency is urging people to plan extra time to reach their destinations as a result of poor winter driving conditions.

The snowfall is set to taper off this evening.

