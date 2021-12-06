Snow squalls, strong winds expected Monday night

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario.

It includes Mount Forest, Arthur, northern Wellington County, Listowel, Milverton, northern Perth County, Wingham, and northern Huron County.

They agency says those areas could experience heavy and blowing snow Monday night with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff within a 12-hour period.

Environment Canada is warning drivers that squalls could make travelling difficult.

Strong winds are also expected to continue into Monday night for most of southwestern Ontario.

Special weather statements have been issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Brantford, Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Listowel, Stratford and Hanover.

The agency says gusts could reach up to 70 or 80 km/hr.