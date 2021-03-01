KITCHENER -- A snow squall watch was issued Monday morning for Huron and Perth Counties.

Environment Canada issued the watch around 4:30 a.m. saying that squalls are possible in the afternoon and into the night.

Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, Milverton, Goderich, Bluewater, Wingham, and Blyth are all included in the watch.

The agency notes that a few heavy flurries are possible Monday morning, but by the afternoon heavy snow squalls are expected to develop due to the arrival of an unseasonable cold air mass.

According to the agency, the heavy snow will combine with strong northwesterly wind gusts of up to 80 km/h resulting in reduced visibility.

The squalls could cause weather conditions to vary, changing from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres. They also warn this can cause visibility to suddenly reduce to near zero.

Snowfall amounts between 10 to 15 centimetres are expected by the time the snow squalls weaken Monday night.

Environment Canada is advising motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions and adjust their plans accordingly.

A special weather statement was also issued Monday morning for Northern and Southern Huron County.

According to the agency, the areas can expect to see strong wings in the morning that could gust up to 80 km/h, especially along the shoreline of Lake Huron.

The winds are expected to ease later in the afternoon and into the evening.

There are currently no weather warnings or watches in effect for Waterloo Region.