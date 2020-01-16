KITCHENER -- More snow is headed for southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning Thursday for Mount Forest, Arthur, northern Wellington County, Stratford, Goderich and southern Huron and Perth Counties.

The agency says between 10 and 15 centimetres of the white stuff is expected, along with strong wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

The heavy, blowing snow could accumulate quickly and reduce visibility on the roads.

The Region of Waterloo, Guelph, Erin and southern Wellington County have also been issued a travel advisory.

Environment Canada say they could get 5 centimetres of snow and wind will also be factor, gusting up to 50 km/h.

The snow squalls are expected to weaken by early Thursday evening.