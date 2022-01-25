Snow plow knocks hydro pole onto city bus, no one hurt: Guelph police

The passengers on a Guelph city bus were unharmed after a snowplow driving in front reportedly clipped a hydro pole and knocked it onto the vehicle.

Guelph police say the two vehicles were on Gordon Street around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday when the plow sheared the base of the pole and caused it to fall over on the bus behind.

There were three passengers on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The incident caused around $13,000 in damage.