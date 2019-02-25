Featured
Snow plow involved in collision in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 2:42PM EST
A snow plow was travelling through Cambridge when the driver collided with a traffic signal.
The plow proceeded to hit a curb and city property.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to the incident on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Lowther Street North.
The investigation is ongoing. Charges are still pending.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.