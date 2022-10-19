Snow on the way for parts of Wellington County

Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County are expecting their first significant snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the region and surrounding areas at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday evening, continuing into Thursday morning. Five to 10 cm are expected in total.

Environment Canada says the inclement weather will start off as rain before switching to snow in the evening, which will continue to fall overnight. The precipitation will eventually turn to a mix of rain and snow by Thursday afternoon.

The weather agency warns that the snow can cause reduced visibility at times. Motorists are being reminded to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such a highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery.

Several other areas within southern Ontario are also expected to receive snow Wednesday.