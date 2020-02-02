KITCHENER -- A downfall of snow has sparked an overnight street parking ban in the tri-cities.

Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge declared snow events Sunday afternoon to allow for safe and quick street clearing.

The street parking bans comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. It will remain in effect until midnight on Tuesday for Kitchener and Cambridge and until further notice for Waterloo.

Vehicles left on the street may be ticketed and towed. Overnight parking exemptions will not be permitted for Waterloo.