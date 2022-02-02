Snow day: School closures and bus cancellations
WATERLOO -
As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.
School closures:
- Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board
- Thames Valley District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- Westheights Public School (WRDSB) is closed due to a water main break
Bus delays and cancellations:
- Waterloo Region District School Board
- Waterloo Catholic District School Board
- Upper Grand District School Board
- Lambton Kent District School Board
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
A full list of bus cancellations in Waterloo Region can be found on the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region website.
This list will be updated as more information is released