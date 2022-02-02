Snow day: School closures and bus cancellations

WATERLOO -

As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.

School closures:

Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Westheights Public School (WRDSB) is closed due to a water main break

Bus delays and cancellations:

A full list of bus cancellations in Waterloo Region can be found on the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region website.

This list will be updated as more information is released