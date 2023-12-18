Snow and slippery roads expected Monday night

It could be slow going on the roads Monday night across much of southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says colder air is moving into the province and the rain will transition into snow.

Conditions are expected to change quickly starting late in the afternoon or evening.

The total snowfall is only expected to be between two and six centimetres in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin and Southern Wellington County.

However the agency is warning of hazardous travel conditions due to icy and slippery road, as well as low visibility from blowing snow.

Wind gusts could be between 60 and 70 km/h.

The switch from rain to snow could also cause slippery conditions on sidewalks and outdoor stairs.

Environment Canada says conditions should improve overnight Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for the taillights ahead of them, maintain a safe distance behind other drivers, and be prepared to stop.

SNOW SQUALLS

A snow squall warning is also in place for Mount Forest, Arthur, North Wellington County, Huron County and Perth County.

Environment Canada says those areas could get 5 to 10 cm of snow on Monday.

Wind gusts are expected reach up to 80 km/h, especially near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and also impact visibility on the roads.