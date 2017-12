CTV Kitchener





Another blast of winter weather is on its way.

Environment Canada says snow and freezing rain will start Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday.

In a special weather statement, the agency said Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Stratford, Brantford, Woodstock, Listowel, Goderich and surrounding areas could see between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow.

By Friday morning, that snow may turn into a mix of freezing drizzle.

The hardest hit areas will be Toronto and Hamilton.

Environment Canada says they can expect between 10 and 15 centimeters of snow.

They’re also warning drivers about poor visibility and travelling conditions.

Cambridge has already declared a snow event starting Thursday at 11 p.m. Any vehicles parked on city streets may be ticketed or towed. The snow event will continue until Friday at 5 p.m.