Smile cookie campaign kicks off in Waterloo Region
In this September 17, 2018, file photo, smile cookies are being decorated at Tim Hortons.
Tegan Versolatto, CTV News
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 12:01PM EDT
Tim Hortons is on a sweet mission to raise money for local charities.
The annual smile cookie campaign is back and is raising money for 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.
In Waterloo Region, all proceeds from the cookies will go towards KidsAbility and Nutrition for Learning.
Fundraising runs from September 16 until September 22.
For one week only, customers can purchase the iconic chocolate chunk cookies for $1.
The full amount from each smile cookie sold will be donated by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.
Last year, the campaign raised $7.8 million across the country for local charities.