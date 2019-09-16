

Tegan Versolatto, CTV News





Tim Hortons is on a sweet mission to raise money for local charities.

The annual smile cookie campaign is back and is raising money for 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.

In Waterloo Region, all proceeds from the cookies will go towards KidsAbility and Nutrition for Learning.

It’s @TimHortons #SmileCookie week! Buy a cookie or a box of cookies and help put a smile on the faces of local children and youth! #KWAwesome pic.twitter.com/2YOQcWYUgM — KidsAbility (@KidsAbility) September 16, 2019

Fundraising runs from September 16 until September 22.

For one week only, customers can purchase the iconic chocolate chunk cookies for $1.

The full amount from each smile cookie sold will be donated by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Last year, the campaign raised $7.8 million across the country for local charities.