

Krista Sharpe, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Most food items have an expiry date, but some perishables last longer than others.

A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum in at Conestoga Mall explores why some foods act differently than others and the processes that go into making the ones we love.

'A Taste of Science' is a travelling exhibit from the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum in Ottawa.

"I think the biggest lesson here is that food is very resilient," explains Colin Wintle with the museum.

The exhibit shows creative ways of preserving food, from freezing, vacuuming and pickling.

It also shows off some foods like Tim Bits to see how long it takes for them to go bad, if ever.

There's even an interactive department for the brave at heart and strong of stomach, where you can open a mini fridge door and smell a rotten smell.

Attendees can also learn about craft beer and spirits, as well as other fermented foods like sauerkraut and kombucha.

We've never been here before so we figured, why not take advantage of a free opportunity to see what's going on in our community?" explains one visitor.

The exhibit runs in Waterloo until March 20, 2020.