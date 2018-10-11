

CTV Kitchener





Rock band Smashmouth announced Thursday that they would not be playing in Kitchener.

The band was set to perform at Bingemans that night for Oktoberfest, but had to cancel just before 11:00 a.m.

Their announcement was made on Twitter.

“It is with great regret we will be unable to perform at tonight’s show at Bingemans in Kitchener for OktoberFest,” the band’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Lead singer Steve Harwell was hospitalized with an ‘emergency illness,’ the tweet said.

The band hinted that it may return to Kitchener in early 2019.

The concert was still set to continue without the headliner, a spokesperson for the event said, with Loud Luxury and the other supporting acts adjusting their set times.