

CTV Kitchener





Smash Mouth and Loud Luxury will be performing at Bingemans Oktoberfest celebrations this year.

The two acts will take to two different stages on October 11 but the event centre says the concerts will only require one ticket.

Oktoberfest celebrations at Bingemans kick off on Oct. 5 and run through until the 13.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Wednesday.