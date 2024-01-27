Smart watch helps Guelph senior after fall on ice

Guelph police are crediting a senior’s smart watch for getting him the help he needed in an emergency.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police received an automated 911 call from an Apple Watch, which indicated its user had fallen and provided their location in a commercial parking lot.

Police communicators were able to contact the wearer, a man in his late 70s, who was having trouble speaking.

Emergency crews were then sent to the area and helped the man, who had fallen on ice.