    • Smart watch helps Guelph senior after fall on ice

    A customer checks out an Apple Watch in Thailand, on Friday, July 17, 2015.(Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo) A customer checks out an Apple Watch in Thailand, on Friday, July 17, 2015.(Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo)
    Guelph police are crediting a senior’s smart watch for getting him the help he needed in an emergency.

    At around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police received an automated 911 call from an Apple Watch, which indicated its user had fallen and provided their location in a commercial parking lot.

    Police communicators were able to contact the wearer, a man in his late 70s, who was having trouble speaking.

    Emergency crews were then sent to the area and helped the man, who had fallen on ice.

