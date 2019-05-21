

With the touch of a button, you can control most of your home from your phone.

As smart home technology moves in, though, it could also invite security breaches through the backdoor. So how do you keep yourself safe?

Technology experts are advising that homeowners avoid common mistakes and getting hacked.

“It’s really important that consumers understand how to protect themselves,” says Amber Mac.

She recommends changing default passwords to be custom so that they can’t be guessed or searched online.

Homeowner and realtor Mike Bolger is a big fan of smart home technology, but he takes his security measures a step further.

“I have a private guest account and then I also have just a private WiFi account for myself,” he explains. He gives each device its own unique password, adding an extra layer of security.

Experts also say that baby monitors in particular have faced numerous hacking issues. Consumers are advised to buy high-quality products from reputable companies to avoid those issues.

Another concern is leaving information stored while disposing a device or selling a home connected to smart technology.

“There is the option within many of these apps with smart home speakers where you can go in and delete any type of stored information,” explains Mac.

While these steps may sound like a hassle, Bolger says it’s worth the convenience to him.

“I can sleep well at night knowing it’s safe and even if I want to take off for the long weekend like I just did, I know my house is going to be secure because I have the ease of checking everything from my experts,” he says.

Tech experts advise keeping up with news about the devices you own to learn if there are any security concerns.

It’s recommended that you research a product thoroughly before you buy it to know if the purchase is worth the risk.