KITCHENER -- For many, food and family are the staples of Thanksgiving.

Large gatherings are off the table this year, with provincial and local health authorities suggesting people break bread just with your immediate bubble or celebrate virtually.

Little Mushroom Catering in Cambridge has a scaled-down serving option aimed at helping to provide that sense of tradition, even if they're celebrating solo.

“A lot of people are just celebrating with very close family and the people in their living with right now, so we have meal available just for one person, for two, for four, as many as you need up to 10,” said Stephanie Soulis, President and CEO of Little Mushroom Catering.

According to Soulis, they are looking at more than 200 orders heading into the Thanksgiving weekend. But this year, instead of seeing large family and corporate requests, almost every single one has been for servings for one, two or four people.

Gina Ruttan of Kitchener and her family are among those ordering and opting to skip the pots and pans.

“We’re blessed to have a nice big backyard so we're actually going to have our own little meals that we're all going to bring and just kind of sit outside really distanced apart with my parents,” said Ruttan.

Meat shops like Stemmler’s and The Bauer Butcher said although they have still seen the typical demand for turkey this year, there are some noticeable new trends

“We’re seeing the average purchase or weight that the average customer is purchasing is going down. So they're definitely picking up on the lighter turkeys versus the traditional turkeys we would see at thanksgiving,” said Terry Stemmler, co-owner of Stemmler's.

“I’ve also talked to more people who are just buying more turkey and then delivering dinner to sort of the people they would normally have their Thanksgiving with, with the extended family,” said Matt Kendrick, owner of The Bauer Butcher.

The hope is that food can still bring people together, even while staying apart.