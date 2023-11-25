'Small town feel in a big city': Cambridge's Winterfest sees modern twist on carolling

An annual festival of lights, carolling, and holiday tradition has come back to Cambridge.

Winterfest made its return on Friday and saw thousands gathered in the downtown streets to stroll through a variety of interactive light installations and live LED performers.

Phil Kline music also filled the air for an Unsilent Night; a modern twist on carolling.

“It’s about the artist, the music of Phil Kline is for all ages, people get to walk with their pets, some people are all dressed up with lights on their own and getting lots of photo opportunities,” said event organize Leanne Bond. “It’s a processional walk, so it’s a real kind of small town feel, but in a big city.

“It's a good start to the holiday season and I like to support the artists as well."

More than 26 Unsilent Night events are held around the world, but Cambridge's managed to bring out 12,000 people last year, making it the biggest event on the globe and the only one in Canada.

Organizers say they're confident the 2023 crowd matched the one from last year.