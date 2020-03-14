KITCHENER -- Some small business owners say they’re feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and struggling to stay afloat.

Kitchener’s Play a Latte Café co-owner Ronak Patel notes that the indoor play place usually reaches capacity at noon on a weekend. On Saturday, it was far from it.

“It’s been significantly lower the last couple of days,” said Patel. “[For birthday party’s there’s a] fear of their own group saying we’re going to stay home, we’re not going to come, so to pay for a private party with only one or two people coming is tough to do.”

The café and play place now offers on-the-go ordering and private bookings.

“On a weekday you can block it for an hour or an hour and a half,” said Patel. “And it’s a group of your friends that you know and trust.”

Slyvia Horne, owner of Waterloo gift shop Gifted, says the store is taking a financial hit.

Since the shop is stocked with 25 per cent local products, a loss of business means a loss of vendors.

“They’ll start to see me not doing my regular monthly ordering,” said Horne. “Who knows how long until I can order from them again?”

She suggests customers buy gift cards as a way to help out small businesses and ensure cash flow.

Wedding photographer Lindsay Coulter is expecting couples to begin postponing ceremonies.

“It could mean that I’m out for a couple weeks,” she said. “It could mean I’m out for the entire wedding season, which is my entire business.”

Coulter is now turning to teaching photography online.

“When times like these are over and we’re back to normal hopefully they’ll still remember me,” she said.

Patel, Horne, and Coulter all say they’re optimistic their profits will return once the COVID-19 outbreak has flattened, but need community support in the meantime.