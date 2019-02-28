

CTV Kitchener





Increasing costs have small business owners at The Shops in Uptown Waterloo feeling financial pressure.

The owners at Retro Replay say they are facing a 10 per cent increase on their monthly expenses after the property value was reassessed.

They say their costs have gone from around $3,200 to about $3,600 per month.

“Having a tax increase like this is going to make it less appealing to everyone to move into this mall, even though how great the mall itself is and how good the community is around it, it’s not going to be appealing to people when the cost is going to be so high,” explains one shop owner.

Business owners fear that, if big stores like Valu-Mart or Shoppers Drug Mart leave, the traffic in the mall will be significantly reduced.