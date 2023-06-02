Small aircraft lands in field between Kitchener and Guelph

Police say no one was hurt when a small aircraft made an unplanned landing in a Woolwich Township field Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the corner of Fife and Chilligo roads around 9 a.m.

According to police, the pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt.

The plane had taken off from Region of Waterloo International Airport, but the pilot brought it down in the nearby field after a mechanical malfunction, police said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now investigating the incident.