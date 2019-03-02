

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning that an increase in the amount of slushy ice in local waterways could cause flooding in West Montrose, Cambridge and Brantford.

They say the amount of slushy ice, also called frazil ice, has been building over the last few weeks.

As water tries to move around the ice jam it could cause flooding.

River flows are currently low but Cam Linwood with the GRCA says that another snow melt may increase the flood risk.

“It really comes down to what kind of melt we get. If we get a very rapid melt or very rapid warm up as we head into March, that could be a problem.”

Residents who live in flood-prone areas are advised to keep a close watch on watershed conditions as ice jams can form quickly and without warning.

Extremely cold overnight temperatures are expected over the next few days and could increase the risk.

More stable ice jams, which built up back in February, remain in Cayuga, Caledonia, Brantford and Six Nations.