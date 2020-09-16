KITCHENER -- Residents on a busy Kitchener street are raising concerns after two crashes in the same spot, two months apart.

Both scenes were caught on home security cameras. No one was seriously injured, but neighbours said the crashes are the sign of a troubling trend.

On Tuesday afternoon, a car left the road, jumped the curb and crashed into a parked van on Westforest Trail.

"I saw the car was flipped over," Anisha Dattaray said. "I called 911 right away."

The security video showed the car hitting a tree on the street before crashing into the van in the driveway.

"I saw my neighbour frantically pounding on my door and when I opened it, he said you have to come quick, your car has been crashed into," Reem Elkady said.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with careless driving in relation to the incident. No one was injured and the damaged tree has been removed.

Neighbours said they've seen crashes like this before, in the same spot where drivers come around the bed.

In one case, a resident said he was lucky to be alive.

"If I had been standing a foot or more to the right, I probably would have been under the vehicle," Matt Carse said.

Home security video showed another crash in July, where a driver lost control, crossed the sidewalk and hit other cars.

"Clipped the back part of my thigh and knocked me to the ground," Carse said.

The City of Kitchener installed traffic calming measures in 2018, including a sign reminding drivers to slow to 40 km/h.

People who live on the street said drivers often go much faster.

"Going like 70 or 80 in this area," Dattray said.

Residents added they're concerned because there are a lot of schools and kids in the area.

"At least one person would have been fatally hurt and that's what worries us more than a totalled car," Elkady said.

Elkady wants to see more done.

"Speed bumps, stop signs, traffic lights, I don't know," he said. "But slow them down, especially around the bend."

"Staff is aware of some recent speeding instances again along Westforest Trail and urges drivers to use caution in our neighbourhoods and to follow the rules of the road, including speed limits and distracted driving," the city said in an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener.

The city added that seasonal traffic calming measures have helped decrease speeding by approximately 12 per cent, but residents said that's not enough to make them feel safe.

City staff will continue to investigate the areas for alternative solutions, including possibility adding more calming measures or working with Waterloo regional police.