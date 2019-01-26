

Despite cold temperatures and recent snowfall conditions still aren’t great for snowmobiling in the Waterloo Region.

Trails have yet to open even though the season typically begins in December according the riders.

Local business owners are saying the slow start to sledding season is causing a decline in sales.

“People aren’t buying parts. People aren’t servicing the machines because they’re not putting any kilometers on them,” says Steve Allen with Two Wheel Motorsport Inc.

One-hundred snowmobiles are usually sold per season according to Allen.

This year he says only about 60 have been sold.

Business owners and snowmobilers are hoping for a big snowstorm soon so the trails can open up.