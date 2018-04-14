

CTV Kitchener





Two cars collided in Kitchener Saturday afternoon as freezing rain descended on the region.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at Highland Road West and Westforest Trail.

Waterloo Regional Police say the two cars collided after the car travelling behind could not stop in time and rear-ended the car in front.

Police say not enough stopping distance and bad road conditions were to blame, but charges are not likely.