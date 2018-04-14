Featured
Slick roads likely to blame for two-vehicle crash
Two cars collided at Highland Road west and Westforest Trail April 14, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 12:22PM EDT
Two cars collided in Kitchener Saturday afternoon as freezing rain descended on the region.
The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at Highland Road West and Westforest Trail.
Waterloo Regional Police say the two cars collided after the car travelling behind could not stop in time and rear-ended the car in front.
Police say not enough stopping distance and bad road conditions were to blame, but charges are not likely.