The Huron County OPP is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in a home in Clinton.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at around 10:00 p.m on Monday.

Two male suspects wearing skeleton masks kicked in a garage door to gain entry into a home on Mill Street.

Once inside, a physical altercation broke out, and one of the suspects produced a gun.

Medication, jewellery, cell phones and cash were stolen, and the suspects fled.

The suspects were wearing all black, one with a toque and the other with a ball cap. One is approximately six feet tall, and the other approximately five feet nine inches tall.

Huron County OPP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to immediately contact them at 1-888-319-1122, or (519) 524-8314.