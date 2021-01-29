KITCHENER -- With a cold snap settling into southwestern Ontario, it's the perfect time to get out for a skate.

Jerry Walker is one of 19 volunteers with Rink Rats, a group of that maintains the ice in St. Moritz Park in Waterloo. According to Walker, they wanted to help give the community another option to get active and stay safe

“With the limitations on numbers we were seeing people walk away, we were seeing people get a little bit frustrated and we started to see people move towards the storm water management pond for skating,” said Walker.

This is what prompted them to build a second rink in the park.

Many public rinks around the region are now open now that the weather finally cooperating.

Skating is allowed under the current provincial restrictions.

Here in Waterloo Region the rules remain the same, there are a maximum of 10 skaters allowed on the ice and you have to remain two meters apart. People are being asked to limit their time on the ice to one hour and masks are encouraged.

What is not allowed are hockey games or any other organized sport. However, passing back and forth is permitted.

In Victoria Park, the two rinks have been split in half to create four, separated by roughly two feet. Ten people allowed per ice surface.

While rinks around the region are mostly self-monitored the one in uptown at the waterloo public square is patrolled by a security guard.

According city officials for both Kitchener and Waterloo, although they have received complaints, no charges have been laid related to the rinks.

“Our group is not here to police the rules,” said Walker, “we're here to create the ice and that's what we do. You know we lead by example with our families.”

According Walker, even when the restrictions are gone, the Rink Rats will continue to maintain both rinks so that everyone can have a chance to hit the ice.