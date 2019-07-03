

CTV Kitchener





A skateboarder has critical injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Park Avenue and Grant Street around 6 p.m.

Police say the skateboarder suffered serious head injuries and was unconscious when crews arrived.

They say he later regained consciousness before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

Ornge Air Ambulance landed nearby at Dickson Park and confirms they transported a man in his early 20s.

Residents in the West Galt neighbourhood say the intersection where the collision happened sees a lot of crashes.

At this time it’s not yet known what caused the crash and police say it’s too early to tell whether any charges will be laid