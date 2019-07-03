Featured
Skateboarder airlifted from Cambridge crash with serious injuries
Police line blocks off an area after a crash at Park Avenue and Grant Street in Cambridge. (Johnny Mazza / CTV Kitchener)
A skateboarder has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Grant Street in Cambridge around 6 p.m.
It’s not yet known what caused the crash. Police say it’s too early to tell whether any charges will be laid.
Officials are still investigating.
More to come…