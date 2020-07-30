KITCHENER -- Several people have been hospitalized after a bus rolled over in Wellington County on Thursday.

Officials say it happened on Wellington County Road 16, just east of Mount Forest.

Six people were reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, although a photo of the scene from the OPP West Region's Twitter account shows an Ornge air ambulance flying overhead.

Another photo shows fire crews on the scene of the white bus, which was on its side just off of the roadway. It had sustained heavy damage to its front end.

Paramedics were also on scene.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Wellington County Road 16 was closed between County Road 16 and Line 12 while police investigated.