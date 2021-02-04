KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say six people are facing charges after a drug bust involving three searches in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Officers executed search warrants at two Kitchener homes and one Waterloo home on Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Police say officers found and seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, prescription pills, weapons, ammunition, stolen ID, and approximately $7,500 in cash.

In total five adults and one youth were arrested and are now facing several drug and weapons-related charges.

All of the individuals charged live within Waterloo Region and range in age from 16-years-old to 43-years-old.