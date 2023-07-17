Six people arrested after pharmacies robbed in Waterloo and Ayr

Waterloo regional police say six people have been arrested after two Waterloo Region pharmacies were robbed Monday morning.

In a tweet posted at 12:28 p.m., police warned there was an increased officer presence in the area of King and Columbia streets in Waterloo.

According to police, the robberies happened near the intersection of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive in Waterloo and on Stanley Street in Ayr.

A replica firearm was also found at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.