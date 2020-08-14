Advertisement
Six new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; fewer than 100 new cases in Ontario
People line up to be tested at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
KITCHENER -- There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to public health officials.
This brings the total number of cases in the region to 1,417 as of Friday. Of those cases, 35 are considered active.
The number of resolved cases remains the same at 1,263. The region also says there are no new deaths or outbreaks in the area. There is one active outbreak at A.R. Goudie LTC, where a resident tested positive for the virus on Aug. 3.
The region didn't provide updated testing numbers.
Public health officials reported the new cases on social media on Friday. The region said it is updating its dashboard, meaning numbers won't be updated on that site until Tuesday. Numbers will be reported on social media again on Monday, according to the region.
Ontario reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That number includes missing data from Toronto, which health officials said wasn't reported on Thursday.
There have been a total of 40,459 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.