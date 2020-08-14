KITCHENER -- There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to public health officials.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 1,417 as of Friday. Of those cases, 35 are considered active.

We are reporting six new positive cases, bringing the total to 1,417 in Waterloo Region. We currently have 35 active cases. No new outbreaks or deaths to report.



Our Waterloo Region COVID-19 Summary dashboard will return on Tuesday, August 18. pic.twitter.com/HqYXTzOS6P — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) August 14, 2020

The number of resolved cases remains the same at 1,263. The region also says there are no new deaths or outbreaks in the area. There is one active outbreak at A.R. Goudie LTC, where a resident tested positive for the virus on Aug. 3.

The region didn't provide updated testing numbers.

Public health officials reported the new cases on social media on Friday. The region said it is updating its dashboard, meaning numbers won't be updated on that site until Tuesday. Numbers will be reported on social media again on Monday, according to the region.

Our Waterloo Region COVID-19 Summary dashboard will not be updated on Friday, August 14 and Monday, August 17 as we switch to the new provincial data system for COVID-19 cases and contacts. In lieu of updates on Friday and Monday we will share key figures on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/PFc1f9Lihy — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) August 13, 2020

Ontario reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That number includes missing data from Toronto, which health officials said wasn't reported on Thursday.

There have been a total of 40,459 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.