KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials logged six more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the region's dashboard shows.

Despite the increase, the total number of cases only increased by four on Monday to 1,441. Public health officials say that the numbers have been fluctuating because of their recent change to the new provincial reporting system.

The COVID-19 case total includes 1,281 resolved cases and 120 deaths. The most recent death recorded from the disease came late last week after the region went over a month without one.

Accounting for resolved and deceased cases, there are 40 active cases in the region. The region's dashboard shows that two people are currently in hospital, while 250 people have been hospitalized at some point.

There is still one active outbreak at a long-term care home. Golden Years Nursing Home reported one case of the disease last week in a resident. The public health dashboard shows that that person has died.

To date, 63,725 tests for COVID-19 have been done in the region.

Across the province, Ontario reported more than 100 new cases of the disease for the fourth day in a row.

Health officials confirmed 105 cases on Monday after reporting 108 on Saturday and 115 on Sunday.

Ontario's health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter on Monday morning that 30 out of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five of fewer cases.

There have been 41,507 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, including 37,673 that have been resolved. Ontario has seen 2,798 deaths from the disease to date.