KITCHENER -- Students in Six Nations will finish out this school year online.

The Six Nations council said schools will reopen for in-person learning in September.

The area has seen a major spike in active COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 reported in the past week.

Officials are encouraging people to stay home and say anyone who attended a gathering in the last two weeks should self-isolate and get tested.

Six Nations has its own COVID-19 framework. It's currently listed in Alert Level Black, which is similar to the province's grey lockdown tier.