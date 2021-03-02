Advertisement
Six Nations students to continue distance learning for rest of school year
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 5:01PM EST
KITCHENER -- Students in Six Nations will finish out this school year online.
The Six Nations council said schools will reopen for in-person learning in September.
The area has seen a major spike in active COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 reported in the past week.
Officials are encouraging people to stay home and say anyone who attended a gathering in the last two weeks should self-isolate and get tested.
Six Nations has its own COVID-19 framework. It's currently listed in Alert Level Black, which is similar to the province's grey lockdown tier.